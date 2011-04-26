REALITY BITES: More Than Half The Country Thinks Donald Trump Would Make A 'TERRIBLE President'

A new USA Today/Gallup poll injects a dose of reality into the Donald Trump for President fantasy.



According to the poll 50% of Americans, including 31% of Republicans, think Trump would make a “poor” or “terrible” president.

Scott Reed, who managed Bob Dole’s 1996 presidential campaign, explains it thusly: “Trump is filling a huge void in the Republican Party right now, and he’s gathering a protest vote: protest against the way Washington works; protest with the establishment Republicans…The jury is still out whether Trump can translate that into a real candidacy for president.”

One might add he is also filling a media void: If nothing else the man is great for traffic.

The poll also reveals that Trump might want to tread more carefully with the Birther talk. While a disturbing number of Americans are still unsure where President Obama was born (15%) at least 7% say Donald Trump was definitely or probably was born in another country.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.