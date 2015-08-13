Donald Trump is polling astoundingly well on the most important election issue

Chip Somodevilla Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump (R) and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker

It’s not just his outspoken statements on a range of high-profile topics. Republican voters in Iowa also think Donald Trump would do a far better job than his GOP rivals at managing the most important issue of them all: The economy.

According to a new CNN/ORC poll released on Wednesday, 37% of likely Republican caucus-goers in Iowa responded that Trump would do the best job of the Republican candidates handling the economy. The next-closest candidate is former Hewlett Packard CEO Carly Fiorina, who grabs 10% of the vote.

The number on the economy is far higher than Trump’s actual support in Iowa — he’s still leading the pack, but his support is at 22%.

But it shows that voters in the crucial caucus state may actually respect the real-estate magnate and businessman for something other than his bombast.

Commentators, analysts, and rival candidates have frequently noted that Trump has connected with voters who are unhappy with politicians and respect his refusal to surrender to those who want him to be more “politically correct.” The CNN poll question is open-ended, but it indicates that Republicans in Iowa respect Trump’s record and his views on business.

Trump has said he’d be the “best jobs president that God ever created.”

Americans have consistently said that economic issues are the most important problem facing the country, and often vote based on who they think will handle the economy best. Indeed, 86% of Americans said in a recent Gallup survey that the economy will be either “very” or “extremely” important when they cast their votes next year.

NOW WATCH: What Adderall is actually doing to your body



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.