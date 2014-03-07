Poll: New Yorkers Do Not Like Donald Trump

A new poll released Thursday showed the majority of New Yorkers do not like Donald Trump.

The NBC 4 New York/Wall Street Journal/Marist Poll found 61 per cent of New York City voters have an unfavorable impression of Trump. Only 36 per cent were found to have a favourable impression of the reality television star and four per cent were undecided.

Trump, who has made a habit of publicly flirting with the possibility of running for president, has indicated he might be interested in running against Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo this year as a Republican. The poll found Cuomo would defeat Trump 70 per cent to 26 per cent with 5 per cent undecided. According to the poll, Cuomo would also easily defeat his other two likely potential rivals, Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Buffalo, N.Y. businessman Carl Paladino.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.