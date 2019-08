?

Donald Trump’s campaign team revealed that the presumptive nominee has a “short list” of possible picks to be his vice president.

Here are the names that political insiders and media outlets have been floating around.

Produced by Lamar Salter and Allan Smith.

Follow BI Video On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.