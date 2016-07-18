Donald Trump responds to police shooting in Baton Rouge: 'How many officers and people have to die?'

Donald Trump called for “law and order” in response to a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge that left three police officers dead and several others wounded on Sunday.

In a Facebook post Sunday afternoon, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee denounced the shooting and argued that a “lack of leadership” has encouraged violence.

“We grieve for the officers killed in Baton Rouge today. How many law enforcement and people have to die because of a lack of leadership in our country? We demand law and order,” Trump said.

Trump struck a similar tone after a shooter in Dallas, Texas, gunned down five police officers earlier this month, urging unity in the face of attacks on officers.

“Our nation has become too divided,” Trump said. “Too many Americans feel like they have lost hope.”

“Crime is harming too many citizens,” he added then. “Racial tensions have gotten worse, not better. This isn’t the American Dream we all want for our children.”

Tensions between the police and communities Baton Rouge have been high for weeks following the shooting of Alton Sterling, a black man whose death at the hands of white officers was partially captured on video and widely circulated on the internet.

