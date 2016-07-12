Trump to police officers around country: 'We support you, and we will always stand with you'

Sara D. Davis/Getty Images Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts on July 5, 2016 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Donald Trump offered praise for police officers around the country Monday, saying at the outset of a Virginia Beach speech that he wanted law enforcement to know the American people stand with them.

“I would first like to address the contributions of another group who serve this country in uniform: the men and women in blue,” Trump said.

He added: “Our Police Officers rush into danger every day to protect our communities, and they often do it thanklessly and under relentless criticism.”

The presumptive Republican nominee said officers save thousands of lives and perform countless duties each day, despite knowing their names are unlikely to ever “appear in a single headline or media report.”

“But I want our nation’s police to know, that we thank you, and we support you, and we will always stand with you,” he said.

Trump reiterated that he considered the ambush on police in Dallas to be “an attack on our country.”

“Our whole nation is in mourning, and will be for a very long time,” he said.

Calling himself “the candidate of law and order,” Trump argued that law-enforcement personnel “are what separates civilisation from total chaos — and the destruction of our country as we know it.”

“Politicians and activists who seek to remove police or policing from a community are hurting the poorest and most vulnerable Americans,” he said. “It is time for the hostility against our police, and against all members of law enforcement, to end — and to end right now.”

Trump’s remarks came before outlining a series of policies he would implement to improve the Department of Veterans Affairs.

