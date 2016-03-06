'Raise your right hand': Striking photo shows Donald Trump leading massive rally in pledge to vote for him

Donald Trump led supporters at a rally on Saturday in an evocative salute.

At a campaign event in Florida, the Republican presidential candidate asked attendees to raise their right hands a repeat a pledge to vote for him in the March 15 Florida primary, an important winner-take-all contest.

“Let’s do a pledge. Who likes me in this room?” Trump asked attendees at the massive Orlando rally.

“Raise your right hand. I do solemnly swear that I — no matter how I feel, no matter what the conditions, if there’s hurricanes or whatever — will vote, on or before the 12th for Donald J. Trump for president,” Trump said as his supporters echoed him.

Though this was apparently the first time that Trump has implored supporters to officially pledge to vote for him, the real-estate magnate frequently urges voters to turn out by any means necessary.

“I say it all the time. If you’re sick. If you’re really like you can’t move. You’re close to death,” he told New Hampshire supporters last month. “Your doctor tells you it’s not working. Your wife is disgusted with you. She said, ‘I’m leaving.’ [Vote] no matter what. She says, ‘Darling, I love you, but I’ve fallen in love with another man.'”

Trump added: “I don’t give a damn! You got to get out to vote.”

