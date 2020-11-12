Trump is telling allies he will run again for president in 2024 and could announce it before the new year

Carlos Barria/Reuters President Donald Trump holding a campaign rally at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pennsylvania, on November 2.

President Donald Trump has told allies he plans to run in the 2024 US presidential election, according to a Reuters report citing an unnamed source.

The defeated president on Wednesday endorsed Ronna McDaniel to stay on as Republican National Committee chair in what observers say is another sign he plans to run again.

The president’s former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney last week said Trump would “absolutely” run again in 2024.

“I would absolutely expect the president to stay involved in politics and would absolutely put him on a shortlist of people who are likely to run in 2024. He doesn’t like losing,” Mulvaney told a think tank.

President Donald Trump has told allies he plans to run for president in 2024, according to a report, and could announce his candidacy by the end of next month.

Trump is continuing to publicly refuse to accept defeat in last week’s election, and his team has filed several lawsuits in key states that helped President-elect Joe Biden secure his victory.

Trump, however, has told allies he plans to run in the next US presidential election and could announce his intention this year,Reuters reported, citing an unnamed source.

Last week, the Trump ally Mick Mulvaney, his former acting chief of staff, said the president would “absolutely” run again in 2024.

He told the Institute for International and European Affairs think tank, “Now, I think folks are starting to realise that if Donald Trump loses, he might be the guy” to run in 2024, and “I’m telling you absolutely.”

“I would absolutely expect the president to stay involved in politics and would absolutely put him on a shortlist of people who are likely to run in 2024,” he added. “He doesn’t like losing.”

He said Trump was “high-energy” and might run in 2028, at which point he’d be 82.

“Don’t lose sight of the fact that he will technically be younger than Joe Biden is now, four years from now. Stories about his energy level, the fact he doesn’t sleep, and his vivaciousness are true,” said Mulvaney, who serves as the US envoy to Northern Ireland.

“That’s not the stuff of spin. He’s a very high-energy 74-year-old, and I absolutely expect him to be further engaged in 2024 or 2028 if he were to lose this next election … There’s actually a nonzero chance that Donald Trump runs again in 2028 and Joe Biden does not.”

Under the US Constitution, the maximum two four-year terms a president can serve do not have to be consecutive.

Speculation about Trump’s future was heightened Wednesday when he announced he wanted Ronna McDaniel to continue as chair of the Republican National Committee.

Outgoing presidents do not usually get a say in who leads the Republican Party’s chief committee, with one source telling Reuters it was an early sign Trump already planned to run again.

“I am pleased to announce that I have given my full support and endorsement to Ronna McDaniel to continue heading the Republican National Committee (RNC),” the president tweeted. “With 72 MILLION votes, we received more votes than any sitting President in U.S. history â€” and we will win!”

