PHOTOS: Inside Donald Trump's New $100 Million Private Jet

Julie Zeveloff
trump plane

Photo: YouTube

Celeb-billionaire Donald Trump recently purchased Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s Boeing 757 for around $100 million and gave it a Trump-style makeover.The private jet is now covered in gold, boasts the latest electronic equipment and has the family logo emblazoned on just about every surface.

Trump’s assistant Amanda Miller recently posted a video tour of the plane’s interior on YouTube, and we have the highlights.

The Donald’s taste in interior design may be questionable, but we don’t doubt this is a nice way to jet around the world.

The Boeing 757 seats 43 and reaches speeds of up to 500 mph

Those are Rolls Royce engines

That seatbelt is plated in 24-carat gold. There are lots of other gold accents as well

Personal TV screens for every seat

This is the guest room -- the couches convert into a bed

The galley is wood-paneled

Here's Trump's bedroom. The pillow is embroidered with the family crest, as are most of the other pillows on board the jet

And here's Trump's personal bathroom, complete with a shower

Even the faucets are gold-plated

This long table is great for mile-high board meetings

The super high-tech cockpit

Want to see more? Check out the video tour:

