PHOTOS: Inside Donald Trump's New $100 Million Private Jet

Photo: YouTube
Celeb-billionaire Donald Trump recently purchased Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s Boeing 757 for around $100 million and gave it a Trump-style makeover.The private jet is now covered in gold, boasts the latest electronic equipment and has the family logo emblazoned on just about every surface.
Trump’s assistant Amanda Miller recently posted a video tour of the plane’s interior on YouTube, and we have the highlights.
The Donald’s taste in interior design may be questionable, but we don’t doubt this is a nice way to jet around the world.
Here's Trump's bedroom. The pillow is embroidered with the family crest, as are most of the other pillows on board the jet
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.