Trump campaign: Peter Thiel is not being considered for the Supreme Court

Peter Thiel could have a new title to add to his resume if Donald Trump wins the presidency: Supreme Court justice.

According to a new report from Huffington Post’s Ben Walsh, Trump has told to Thiel that he will nominate the billionaire tech investor to the Supreme Court if he becomes president.

Huffington Post cites a person close to Thiel as the source of this report, but Thiel’s spokesman Jeremiah Hall denied the rumour, telling Business Insider: “Peter hasn’t had any conversations about a Supreme Court nomination and has no interest in the job.”

Trump’s press secretary, Hope Hicks, told Business Insider that there’s “no truth to this whatsoever.”

Thiel, who cofounded PayPal and venture capital firm Founders Fund, has been an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump during this election season and spoke at the Republican National Convention this year. Thiel has so far been the biggest name in Silicon Valley to support Trump and is also a delegate for California’s 12th Congressional district.

There is currently one vacancy on the Supreme Court after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Anthony Kennedy, and Stephen Breyer are also approaching or are over the age of 80 and are likely to leave the court before the next presidential term is up.

