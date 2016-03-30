Donald Trump mercilessly mocked on Twitter for saying a reporter's pen could have been 'dangerous'

Maxwell Tani
Donald trump cnnCNN/screenshotDonald Trump.

Donald Trump was widely mocked on Twitter on Tuesday after suggesting that a reporter’s pen could’ve been “dangerous.”

During CNN’s town hall for GOP presidential candidates, Trump defended campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who earlier in the day was charged with simple battery related to a March 8 incident with a reporter.

Trump said the then-Breitbart News reporter Michelle Fields was holding a pen, which he suggested could have been something more nefarious.

“She went through the Secret Service, she had a pen in her hand, which Service Service is not liking because they don’t know what it is, whether it’s a little bomb,” Trump said.

He returned to the subject several minutes later while defending his top aide.

“She had a pen in her hand,” he said. “It could’ve been a knife. It could’ve been just a pen, which is very dangerous.

Users on Twitter quickly jumped on Trump’s statement, mocking the Republican presidential frontrunner for being so concerned about an innocuous object.

Lewandowski has maintained his innocence as the Trump campaign has been caught in a shifting story to describe the incident. Lewandowski initially said he had never touched Fields but Trump now argues that Lewandowski had good reason to step in and separate her from the candidate.

View some of the tweets mocking Trump below:

 

