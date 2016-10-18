Donald Trump rally crowd breaks out into 'Paul Ryan sucks' chant

A crowd gathered for a Donald Trump campaign rally in Wisconsin on Monday evening broke out into a chant against House Speaker Paul Ryan, who hails from the state.

“Paul Ryan sucks!” chanted the Green Bay crowd as a local GOP official spoke onstage.

Here’s video of Trump crowd in Wisconsin breaking into “Paul Ryan sucks” chant pic.twitter.com/wKOv3yGsJU

— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 17, 2016

Ryan, the highest-ranking elected Republican official in the country, said earlier this month that he would no longer defend Trump or campaign for him throughout the remainder of the election season.

“The speaker is going to spend the next month focused entirely on protecting our congressional majorities,” Zack Roday, the press secretary for the speaker’s political office, said at the time in a statement.

And, while the Wisconsin Republican has maintained his endorsement of the brash billionaire, Trump has zeroed in on him in recent days. Last week he called him a “weak and ineffective leader” and, on Sunday, he fired off several tweets lambasting the speaker for his lack of support.

The relationship between Trump and Ryan has been lukewarm, at best, throughout the election.

Ryan shocked the political world when he initially refused to offer Trump his endorsement after the real-estate tycoon had secured the GOP nomination. The House speaker later endorsed Trump, explaining that he thought the billionaire would be the better partner to work with to push through a conservative policy agenda.

