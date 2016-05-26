Donald Trump and Paul Ryan are going to talk by phone, after Ryan said he's still not ready to endorse

Donald Trump will speak with Paul Ryan on the phone Wednesday night, hours after Ryan tamped down speculation regarding an endorsement of the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

A spokesman for Ryan’s political team confirmed the Wednesday call.

“The purpose of the call tonight is for the two of them to continue their conversation about unifying the party,” the spokesman, Zack Roday, told Business Insider in an email. “We never gave any indication that the call was about an endorsement.”

Two members of Trump’s team told Bloomberg Politics, which first reported on the upcoming phone call, that they believe an endorsement from Ryan is imminent. One aide told Bloomberg the call was arranged on Monday with the goal of ending Ryan’s weeks-long hesitation on endorsing the presumptive GOP nominee.

Trump’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

According to the Bloomberg report, Trump is expected during the call to focus on policy views that he and Ryan hold in common. A Trump aide added that he will not be making significant changes to his platform.

The phone call comes after Trump and Ryan met nearly two weeks ago in an effort to hash out their differences. Both Trump and Ryan considered the conversation to be very positive. But Ryan still withheld his endorsement, saying it would to take more discussions before he arrives at a decision.

Last week, Ryan praised Trump for releasing a list of conservative judges that he’d consider appointing to the Supreme Court.

The drama related to Ryan’s decision-making began earlier this month, after Trump became the presumptive Republican nominee. Ryan told CNN that he wasn’t ready to endorse the bombastic billionaire.

“To be perfectly candid with you, Jake, I’m just not ready to do that at this point,” Ryan told CNN host Jake Tapper. I’m not there right now.”

