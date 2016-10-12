'Weak and ineffective leader': Donald Trump slams 'disloyal' Paul Ryan

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images Donald Trump swings a towel at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump unleashed on House Speaker Paul Ryan Tuesday morning, one day after the Wisconsin Republican announced he would no longer be defending or campaigning for the GOP presidential nominee.

In a series of tweets, the real-estate mogul praised his own debate performance — citing unscientific polls to do so — and simultaneously slammed the speaker’s leadership.

“Our very weak and ineffective leader, Paul Ryan, had a bad conference call where his members went wild at his disloyalty,” Trump wrote.

“Despite winning the second debate in a landslide (every poll), it is hard to do well when Paul Ryan and others give zero support!” Trump said in an earlier tweet.

The only scientific poll conducted in the immediate aftermath of the second debate found that Hillary Clinton walked away with a decisive victory.

The barbs from Trump were the second in two days, coming less than 24-hours after he tweeted that Ryan should stop spending his time criticising the nominee.

“Paul Ryan should spend more time on balancing the budget, jobs and illegal immigration and not waste his time on fighting Republican nominee,” Trump tweeted on Monday.

Ryan’s decision not to defend Trump followed the release of a lewd 2005 video which showed Trump bragging in private about kissing, grabbing, and forcing himself onto women without their permission.

For his part, the speaker is still endorsing Trump, though the two candidates earlier this year flirted with the possibility of not endorsing each other.

