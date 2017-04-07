Donald Trump ordered missile strikes on Syrian airfields just hours after Hillary Clinton called for the same action

Hillary Clinton advocates strikes on airfields at the Women in the World summit in New York. Picture: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump ordered missile strikes on Assad regime airfields over the recent Syrian chemical attack.

The US Navy launched 59 cruise missiles at an airfield controlled by the Syrian president. Officials told NBC News no people were targeted.

The attack came just hours after reports that Trump summoned his defence secretary Jim Mattis to his Mar-a-Lago resort to discuss his options.

But before that, Hillary Clinton was advocating exactly the action Trump ended up taking:

Clinton on Assad: "I really believe that should've and still should take out his air fields and prevent him from…bombing innocent people" pic.twitter.com/34f0qD6sE5 — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) April 6, 2017

The former secretary of state was speaking at the Women of the World Summit in New York, and noted that “that air force is the cause of most of the civilian deaths”.

Clinton also served up a slight criticism of her former boss Barack Obama, saying the Democrats “should have been more willing to confront Assad” after previous chemical attacks killed scores of innocent civilians.

She said her belief in the best course of action at the time was to establish no-fly zones over Syria.

