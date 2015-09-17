Donald Trump opens the debate by bragging about making 'billions of dollars'

Donald Trump opened the main GOP presidential debate Wednesday night by bragging about the billions he’s made. Here’s the transcript:

“I’m Donald Trump, I wrote ‘The Art of the Deal.’ I say not in a braggadocious way: I’ve made billions of billions of dollars making deals all over the world, and I want to put that talent to work for this country, so we have great trade deals, we make our country rich again, we make it great again, we build up our military, we take care of our vets, we get rid of Obamacare, and we have a great life altogether. Thank you.”