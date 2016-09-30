Why the media secretly wants Donald Trump to win

The media played a major role in Donald Trump’s rise to becoming the Republican presidential nominee. Trump dominated media coverage in print, television, and online.

However, the candidate continues to have contentious relationship with the media, as he’s taken many opportunities to attack journalistic entities he believes have been unfair towards him.

But based on the huge amount of traffic generated by stories and videos about Trump, the media might have a lot more to gain from four years of Trump as president.

This is an editorial. The opinions and conclusions expressed above are those of the author.

