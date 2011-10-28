Donald Trump And Hedge Fund Manager Marc Lasry Will Launch An Online Gambling Venture Once It's Legalized

Photo: YouTube

Donald Trump has assembled a group of investors to launch an online gambling company if and when the federal government legalizes online gaming.The group includes Avenue Capital’s Marc Lasry and his daughter Ivanka.



Last week, Trump lobbied hard for legalization.

“This has to happen because many other countries are doing it and like usual the U.S. is just missing out,” he told Forbes. “It seems inevitable, but with this country you never know if it’s inevitable.”

Trump is no stranger to the gambling industry.

He owns a number of properties in Atlantic City and one yet-to-be-finished casino project in Las Vegas.

While these ventures have been plagued by bankruptcies and lawsuits, Trump believes online gaming represents a huge business opportunity.

“We have the hottest brand in the world according to many and we think we will do extremely well because of the Trump brand.”

