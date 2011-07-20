Donald Trump On The Lowest Point In His Career

Donald Trump called the early nineties, when he said he was a billion dollars poorer than a homeless man, the lowest point in his career.



He tells Psychology Today how he bounced back:

What helped is that I refused to give in to the negative circumstances and I never lost faith in myself. I didn’t believe I was finished even when the newspapers were saying so.

I knew that things were cyclical and also I’m a firm believer that you should look at the solution, not the problem. I focused on the solution and refused to give up. Being tenacious is part of my personality and I’m not easily discouraged. It’s necessary to be tough in the business I’m in, or in any business for that matter, and in certain situations you either have to be equal to the challenge or be defeated. Defeat is not in my vocabulary personally or professionally, which I think served me well in my comeback.

My father was friends with Dr. Norman Vincent Peale, and I had read his famous book, The Power of Positive Thinking. I’m a cautious optimist but also a firm believer in the power of being positive. I think that helped. I refused to be sucked into negative thinking on any level, even when the indications weren’t great. That was a good lesson because I emerged on a very victorious level. It’s a good way to go.

