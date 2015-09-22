Donald Trump took the high road after Scott Walker dropped out of the presidential race

Donald Trump, the front-runner in the Republican presidential primary, is known for taking shots at his rivals. But he held back after news broke on Monday that Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) is dropping out of the race.

On Twitter, Trump had nothing but kind words for Walker.

I got to know @ScottWalker well — he’s a very nice person and has a great future.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2015

Trump took a similar tack when former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R) bowed out earlier this month. Perry and Trump had been feuding with each other for months.

Shortly after Perry dropped out, Trump, who has been credited with hastening both Perry and Walker’s demise spoke to Business Insider. His comments included an ominous prediction that may have just begun to come true.

“I think a lot of people are going to start dropping out,” Trump said.

