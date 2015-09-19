Trump is on next week's New York magazine cover like you've never seen him

Dan Turkel

New York magazine just tweeted out the cover to its upcoming issue, and it’s likely to turn heads.

The cover, photographed by Bobby Doherty, renders Trump as a founding father, colonial hairdo and all. Trump, who has a penchant for dominating headlines (including this one), will be the subject of the magazine’s cover story by Frank Rich.

NOW WATCH: A Mexican immigrant explains why she supports Trump

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.