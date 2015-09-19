Trump is on next week's New York magazine cover like you've never seen him

New York magazine just tweeted out the cover to its upcoming issue, and it’s likely to turn heads.

Cover Preview: @frankrichny on the importance of Donald Trump. Photo-illustration by Bobby Doherty: pic.twitter.com/SRwXNTF1jY

— NYMag PR (@nymagPR) September 18, 2015

The cover, photographed by Bobby Doherty, renders Trump as a founding father, colonial hairdo and all. Trump, who has a penchant for dominating headlines (including this one), will be the subject of the magazine’s cover story by Frank Rich.

