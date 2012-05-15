Donald Trump Gives Mark Zuckerberg A Big Lecture About Why He Needs A Pre-Nup

Donald Trump was on Squawk Box this morning.



After chatting for a bit about Jamie Dimon, and how regulation is hurting the banking system, Trump turned to a subject that really animated him: Marriage, divorce, and pre-nuptial agreements.

Said Donald:

Here’s my question… but Mark Zuckerberg is going to be worth like $18, $19 billion. Does he marry his girlfriend? And if he does, does he get a pre-nuptial agreement?

He’s got this lovely girlfriend, I’m sure she’s lovely.

They get married, and she sues him for $10 billion. In New York, she gets a big chunk of what he has.

“So I’m just curious who is doing Zuckerberg’s pre-nup.”

When asked by Sorkin what a fair amount to offer her in a pre-nup, Donald answered.

“I”m notoriously cheap with these things… if she made $1 million, that would be good.”

Later, when asked about a post-nup, he said

Post-nups don’t work.



