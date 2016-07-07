Donald Trump defends his controversial tweet featuring the Star of David -- they "should have left it up"

At a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday evening Donald Trump responded to the controversy over a tweet that was sent from his account over the weekend. The original tweet featured an i

mage of Hillary Clinton with hundred-dollar bills and a six-pointed star with the words “most corrupt candidate ever!” A few hours later, Trump tweeted a similar image where the Star of David was replaced by a circle. The original tweet was deleted.

On Monday Hillary Clinton’s campaign issued a statement saying Trump’s “anti-Semitic” tweet “sends signals” to extremists. On Tuesday House Speaker Paul Ryan condemned Donald Trump for the tweet. In an interview on conservative radio host Charlie Sykes show, the speaker referred to Trump’s tweet as “ridiculous” and “anti-Semitic.”

