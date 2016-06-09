Trump on God: 'Hopefully I won't have to be asking for much forgiveness'

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump discussed his views on God and religion with columnist Cal Thomas in an interview published Wednesday.

Trump, a Christian, said he looks to Jesus for “security and confidence,” but said he hopes he doesn’t have to lean on God too much for forgiveness.

“I will be asking for forgiveness, but hopefully I won’t have to be asking for much forgiveness,” Trump said. “As you know, I am Presbyterian and Protestant. I’ve had great relationships and developed even greater relationships with ministers. We have tremendous support from the clergy.”

Trump has previously said that he doesn’t involve God in trying to right his wrongs.

“I am not sure I have,” Trump told Republican pollster and focus-group guru Frank Luntz last July. Luntz had asked if Trump had ever sought forgiveness from God.

“I just go on and try to do a better job from there. I don’t think so,” he said. “I think if I do something wrong, I think, I just try and make it right. I don’t bring God into that picture. I don’t.”

In the interview Wednesday, Thomas also asked Trump about his relationship with Jesus.

“Jesus to me is somebody I can think about for security and confidence,” Trump said. “Somebody I can revere in terms of bravery and in terms of courage and, because I consider the Christian religion so important, somebody I can totally rely on in my own mind.”

Trump also said he would treat the Christian religion with “great respect.”

