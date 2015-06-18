Donald Trump had a response at the ready for the conservative group that trashed his candidacy

Donald Trump says that a powerful conservative advocacy group is attacking him despite asking him for a $US1 million donation.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Trump suggested that the Club For Growth trashed his presidential ambitions because the self-proclaimed billionaire declined to give the group $US1 million in June.

“They came up to see me very recently,” Trump told Bloomberg’s Mark Halperin and John Heilemann in an interview on Wednesday. “And they sent us a letter, I think we have it, asking for a tremendous contribution.”

“I was shocked by the amount of money we’re talking about,” Trump said.

The group had sent around a press release on Tuesday mocking the real-estate mogul’s presidential aspirations. It referred to Trump as “not a serious Republican candidate” and said it would decline to do a white paper detailing his policy positions and prescriptions.

Trump did have the letter from Club for Growth president David McIntosh, and he provided it to Bloomberg. The letter thanked Trump’s associate and casually asked for the $US1 million.

The Club for Growth brushed off Trump’s comments, claiming that the solicitation doesn’t change how it feels about a Trump White House.

“That doesn’t change the fact that the Club for Growth PAC thinks he’s an unserious candidate and would make a terrible president, just as we publicly pointed out during his last political publicity stunt in 2011,” Club spokesman Doug Sachtleben said, according to Bloomberg.

Given the history between Trump and the Club, it’s somewhat surprising that he would consider donating to the group in the first place. When rumours of Trump’s potential candidacy swirled in 2011, the Club openly mocked Trump and labelled him a liberal.

“Donald Trump for president? You’ve got to be joking,” Club president Chris Chocola said in a 2011 statement, according to The Atlantic.

“This publicity stunt will sputter and disappear just as quickly as the ‘The Apprentice’ is losing viewers,” Chocola added.

Trump isn’t the only Republican candidate being targeted by the Club. Last month, the group dropped more than $US100,000 on air time for ads against former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee (R).

