Donald Trump Just Said One Of The Tackiest Things Possible About The Alleged Boston Bomber's mum

Donald Trump’s mastery of issues regarding U.S. citizenship and immigration is well known. He is also well known for his sensitivity and tact. He demonstrated both on Twitter earlier today.



In an interview with CNN, Zubeidat Tsarnaev, the mother of Boston bombing suspects, the Tsarnaev brothers was breathless and incredulous saying that her sons couldn’t possibly responsible for the attack on the Boston Marathon.

From CNN:

“This is really crazy. I can’t even, I can’t even describe it,” she told Paton Walsh, looking drained. “I have no strength. I have nothing. I have no sleep. I am just like dead. Like a dead person.”

Trump’s reaction was not so much incredulous as incredible.

From his Twitter feed:

Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.