Donald Trump Offers To Buy Out Ground Zero Mosque

A developer put the invitation out this morning for a better offer on the Ground Zero Mosque site. Within hours, Donald Trump has answered.



Trump offered $6 billion for the site, which last sold for $4.8 billion, reports Bloomberg.

He writes:

I am making this offer as a resident of New York and citizen of the United States, not because I think the location is a spectacular one (because it is not), but because it will end a very serious, inflammatory, and highly divisive situation that is destined, in my opinion, to only get worse.

Unfortunately, this looks like little more than a PR stunt, as developer Hisham Elzanaty said he would take nothing less than $18 billion for the site.

Thus, brilliant move by Donald.

