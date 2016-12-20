Trump's off-the-record cocktail party with reporters draws criticism

An off-the-record gathering between President-elect Donald Trump and members of the media earned criticism and sparked debate over whether journalists were pushing Trump enough to make himself available on-the-record.

On Sunday, some high-profile reporters and 2016 presidential campaign embeds schmoozed with Trump and members of his transition team at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, drinking and posing for individual and group pictures with the president-elect, who attended for a half-an-hour.

The online backlash to the meeting was swift after Mike Allen, former Politico reporter and founder of Axios, posted a photo from the party:

Christmas @ Mar-a-Lago: @realDonaldTrump, relaxed and chatty, hosts press for drinks — off-record but pics OK @axios pic.twitter.com/lysW7FHzIl

— Mike Allen (@mikeallen) December 19, 2016

@xeni @tdopp @MichaelLinhorst @mikeallen when journalists kowtow the most powerful it shows how little they care to hear from powerless

— Will Dizard (@willdizard) December 19, 2016

@mikeallen lol in all seriousness though this is terribly embarrassing for you & everyone in this photo should be ashamed. happy holidays!

— Silpa Kovvali (@SilpaKov) December 19, 2016

The 2017 cast of The Authoritarian Apprentice https://t.co/asA7AgiTB5

— Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) December 19, 2016

Reminder that some people are journalists because they worship power in any form and need to be adjacent to it https://t.co/NhF1l5R4EQ

— Ned Resnikoff (@resnikoff) December 19, 2016

Though it is hardly uncommon for the president or their staff to meet with reporters off-the-record, many observers took issue with journalists attending the meeting despite Trump’s refusal to hold a traditional press conference.

Despite criticising Hillary Clinton the campaign trail for refusing to speak to reporters, Trump himself has not held a press conference in 144 days, breaking the custom for presidents-elect to hold press conferences several days after the election.

Reporters shouldn’t pal around off-the-record with Trump until he agrees to have a public, on-the-record news conference. Grow a backbone https://t.co/3Tb59y7g4M

— Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) December 19, 2016

Trump hasn’t had a press conference in 143 days. But he’s now had a private press confab. https://t.co/ju05fC3dkw

— Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) December 19, 2016

for those keeping score at home: it’s been 143 days since trump’s last press conference. https://t.co/NvkggjjnSa

— Maya Kosoff (@mekosoff) December 19, 2016

And who don’t answer questions on the record. https://t.co/6GQrTUutMx

— Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal) December 19, 2016

Obama did OTRs, too. Problem is if Trump isn’t also answering questions on the record. And he hasn’t held a press conference since July. https://t.co/JTqdJz1fpX

— Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) December 19, 2016

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman did not criticise the meeting, but pointed out that a similar off-the-record dinner in 2015 hosted by Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair John Podesta drew the ire of a number of Trump supporters and Trump-friendly media outlets.

Will the same people who treated the Podesta dinner like some kind of conspiracy react same to Trump/reporters evening?

— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 19, 2016

Others lamented Trump’s frequent demonization of the press, noting how he often uses the travelling press pool as a punchline or a target at rallies.

don’t pose for pictures with men who turn crowds against you

— Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) December 19, 2016

All part of the battered spouse syndrome: the more he abuses the press, the more they try to curry favour with him https://t.co/HmcWA5aOUk

— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) December 19, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.