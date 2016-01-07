TRUMP: I'll go down 5 points in the polls by saying this, but I think Obama's tears were real

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump declined to take a shot at President Barack Obama on Wednesday for tearing up the day before.

During a Fox News interview, Trump said he believed Obama’s tears were genuine.

“I actually think he was sincere. I’ll probably go down about 5 points in the polls by saying that,”the Republican presidential front-runner joked. “But I think he was sincere.”

Tears rolled down Obama’s face on Tuesday when he discussed the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, which left 20 young children dead. Obama was giving a speech announcing his new executive action that, among other things, aims to expand background checks on gun buyers.

Some of Obama’s conservative critics pointed out that Obama did not cry in response to other tragedies. Just before Trump’s “Fox & Friends” interview Wednesday, one of the hosts noted that Obama didn’t tear up while discussing the December terror attack in San Bernardino, California.

But Trump, who has vowed to reverse Obama’s executive action, nevertheless said the president likely “means well.”

“I think he’s incorrect about it. They’re just taking chunks and chunks out of the Second Amendment,” he said. “But I think he probably means well.”

Trump went on to say that mass shootings were the result of a “huge mental-health problem,” not a lack of gun-control measures.

