Donald Trump: Who are these Muslim sports heroes that Obama is talking about?

Real-estate magnate Donald Trump seemed puzzled on Sunday night after President Barack Obama referenced “our sports heroes” when talking about Muslim-Americans during his Oval Office address.

“Obama said in his speech that Muslims are our sports heroes. What sport is he talking about, and who?” Trump tweeted after Obama’s speech.

The Republican presidential front-runner then asked, “Is Obama profiling?”

There are a number of sports legends who have identified as Muslim, including basketball greats Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Trump has feuded with Abdul-Jabbar on the campaign trail.

Additionally, Trump has both accepted from and given awards to boxing champion Muhammad Ali. Trump has shared multiple inspirational quotes from Ali on his Twitter feed and called Ali his “friend” earlier this year. Trump has also touted the campaign endorsement from another famous Muslim boxer, Mike Tyson.

Obama referenced Muslim sports heroes while urging respect for America’s Muslim community amid threats from radical groups like the Islamic State, also known as ISIS.

“Muslim-Americans are our friends and our neighbours, our coworkers, our sports heroes — and, yes, they are our men and women in uniform who are willing to die in defence of our country,” Obama said, according to the White House transcript. “We have to remember that.”

