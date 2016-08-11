Donald Trump calls Obama the 'founder of ISIS'

Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump, called President Obama the “founder of ISIS” at a campaign rally in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Wednesday.

While attempting to make a point about US foreign policy related to the fight against the terror organisation, Trump asserted that the Islamic State “honours” Obama.

“In many respects … ISIS is honouring President Obama — he is the founder of ISIS.”

The real-estate businessman repeated the line several times amid some applause.

“I would say the co-founder would be crooked Hillary Clinton,” Trump quipped. That represents a demotion for Clinton. Trump last week claimed his Democratic presidential rival herself was “the founder of ISIS,” and suggested she “should get an award” for it.

The Trump campaign has routinely floated conspiracies suggesting that the Obama Administration sympathizes with the terror group.

You can watch the video from Wednesday’s rally below:

