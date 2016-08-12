'THEY DON'T GET SARCASM?': Trump claims saying Obama, Clinton were ISIS 'founders' was a joke

Donald Trump said Friday he was merely being sarcastic when he repeatedly alleged President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton were the “founders” of ISIS.

Trump, the Republican nominee for president, attacked the “ratings challenged” CNN in an early-morning tweet, saying they took his comments “so seriously.”

“THEY DON’T GET SARCASM?” he asked on Twitter.

Trump had alleged that Clinton and, more recently, Obama were the “founders” of the terror group. In the past couple weeks, he said both Democrats should get a most valuable player award from the terror group for their alleged role starting it.

In a Thursday interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump fiercely defended his claim.

“Last night you said the president was the founder of ISIS,” Hewitt said. “I know what you meant. You meant that he created the vacuum, he lost the peace.”

“No, I meant he’s the founder of ISIS,” Trump replied. “I do. He was the most valuable player. I give him the most valuable player award. I give her, too, by the way, Hillary Clinton.”

Trump’s comments were condemned by the Clinton campaign. Jake Sullivan, the campaign’s senior policy adviser, said it was “another example” of the New York businessman “trash-talking the United States.”

