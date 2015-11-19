Donald Trump on President Obama: 'This job is not for him'

Property magnate Donald Trump said Tuesday that he’s not sure if President Barack Obama is cut out for the Oval Office.

“I mean, personally, I don’t think he was meant for this job, if you want to know the truth. The temperament is wrong,” he mused during a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity.

Trump was reacting to a highlight reel from Obama’s Monday press conference in Turkey, in which the president blasted Republicans for their opposition to the US accepting Muslim Syrian refugees.

The Republican presidential front-runner slammed Obama for supposedly being more angry at the reporters grilling him on last week’s terror attack in Paris than the attackers who committed the massacre.

“I watched that disastrous news conference yesterday. It was insulting. He wasn’t angry at the killers — the murderers, the animals — that did this horrible thing. He was angry at reporters — and I think some of the Republicans, frankly. But he was angry at the reporters,” Trump said.

“It’s not for him,” he added of Obama’s job in government. “And unfortunately we all have to suffer with it. But this job is not for him. That was a terrible performance yesterday and an embarrassment for the country.”

Trump has made no secret of his distaste for Obama over the years, and the real-estate developer was once one of the most prominent people questioning the authenticity of Obama’s birth certificate. For his part, Obama has dismissed Trump as a “publicity-seeker” capitalising on “genuine anti-immigrant sentiment” within the Republican Party.

Watch Trump’s Tuesday interview on Fox News below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.