Donald Trump Goes On Twitter Rant Against NY Mag After Seeing A Post About His Letterman Interview

Last night on David Letterman, Donald Trump said that he generally thinks the things he says on Twitter are “smart” and “cute”, but sometimes they come back to haunt him.



Case in point, the Tweets he sent after NY Magazine’s Daily Intelligencer blogged about his Letterman interview today.

It was a really short piece. All Adam Martin and Caroline Shin did was post the video clip (which you can see here) with this paragraph:

David Letterman didn’t cut Donald Trump a lot of slack on his show Wednesday night, first bringing up top Forbes billionaire Carlos Slim Helu, whose family’s $73 billion fortune trumps Trump’s. Trump estimated his own wealth at $9 billion, but Forbes puts it at $3.2 billion, for whatever that’s worth. Then Letterman told him, “you have to stop doing business with your buddies in China,” and reminded Trump about how often he says “cockeyed things” on Twitter. Trump agreed: “You say things and you think it’s so cute and so smart, and it comes back to haunt you.” Of course, that happens in real life, too.

Maybe you may think this is nothing to write home about, but Trump would obviously disagree. He had some choice Tweets for NY Mag this afternoon.

From Donald Trump’s Twitter feed:

Donald Trump, TwitterIn sumAnd also this:

Donald Trump, TwitterLuckily, NY Mag’s Dan Amira had an answer:

Dan Amira, TwitterIn sum, we should all remember that no one is always “smart” and “cute” on Twitter. Some people, however, will always be extra sensitive about that.

