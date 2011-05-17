UPFRONTS 2011: Donald Trump Starts The Week With A Bang

Leave it to Donald Trump to steal a show about shows.



His unannounced appearance at NBC’s 2011-2012 programming presentation this afternoon (at the Hilton in midtown Manhattan) came towards the end of the network’s nearly-two-hour presentation.

The house was still full — because NBC entertainment chief Bob Greenblatt had warned everyone to stay until the end to see a preview of “Smash,” the Spielberg-produced musical drama that’s premiering in NBC midseason (more on that later.)

Greenblatt introduced Trump by saying they’d been talking for weeks, culminating in an invitation to take the upfronts stage. (Here’s Trump’s quote and full statement to ABC News.)

Before Trump finished his sentence — “I will not be running for president, as much as I’d like to” — applause erupted throughout the crowd.

Oh, and for the record — the sneak peek of “Smash” did have to follow that display.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.