Trump: 'In one form or another, Newt Gingrich is going to be involved with our government'

Amid speculation about who Donald Trump will choose as his running mate, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee promised at a rally Wednesday evening that Newt Gingrich would somehow be a part of the government.

The former Republican congressman, who ran for president in 2012, is rumoured to be on Trump’s vice-presidential shortlist.

During a Trump campaign rally in Ohio, the crowd starting cheering, “Newt! Newt! Newt!,” to which Trump replied, “Wow. … I like that too. We like Newt.”

He continued: “Newt has been my friend for a long time. And I’m not saying anything and I’m not telling even Newt anything, but I can tell you, in one form or another, Newt Gingrich is going to be involved with our government.”

The crowd cheered.

“He’s smart. He’s tough. He gets it,” Trump said. “And he says I’m the biggest thing he’s ever seen in the history of politics.”

Trump then joked, “Newt’s going to involved if I can get approval from his wife. That may be tough, but that’s OK.”

Later on, Trump praised Gingrich’s debating skills.

“I’m not saying it’s going to be Newt, but if it’s him, no one’s going to be beating him in the debates,” Trump said.

Gingrich was at the rally with Trump and spoke at beginning of the event.

Two other rumoured Trump running mates, Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker and Iowa Sen. Jodi Ernst, all but ruled out the possibility of joining the ticket on Wednesday.

