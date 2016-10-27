Donald Trump congratulates Newt Gingrich for 'amazing' interview with Megyn Kelly: 'We don't play games'

Donald Trump praised former House Speaker Newt Gingrich Wednesday for his fiery interview with Fox News host Megyn Kelly Tuesday night.

“By the way, congratulations Newt on last night,” the Republican nominee said during a press event at the opening of his new hotel in Washington DC.

Trump added: “That was an amazing interview. Amazing interview. We don’t play games, Newt, right? We don’t play games.”

Donald Trump: “Congratulations, Newt on last night. That was an amazing interview.” pic.twitter.com/9WriTNG3is — CSPAN (@cspan) October 26, 2016

Gingrich erupted at Kelly during the Tuesday interview over a discussion on the media’s coverage of the election.

The former House speaker insisted Kelly was “fascinated by sex” for her reporting on the women who’ve alleged that Trump, who Gingrich strongly supports, made unwanted sexual advances on them in the past. Trump has vehemently denied these claims and threatened to sue the women following the election

Kelly concluded the interview by asking Gingrich to “take your anger issues and spend some time working on them, Mr. Speaker.”

Earlier Wednesday, Gingrich turned to Twitter Wednesday to comment on the fiery interview.

“For the record, @megynkelly was wrong,” Gingrich tweeted. “I don’t have anger management issues. I do have media bias issues!”

Kelly has not commented on the matter.

