Newspaper covers show shock of Trump's upset victory

Newspapers and digital news sites around the world reacted to the news that Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States.

Headlines from papers like the New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal reflected the shock of the president-elect’s upset victory over Hillary Clinton, who led in almost every major public opinion poll nationally.

View the front pages below:

The New York Times New York Times New York Times front page on November 9. The Washington Post Washington Post Washington Post cover on November 9. The Wall Street Journal WSJ Wall Street Journal front page on November 9. The New York Daily News New York Daily News New York Daily News front page on November 9. The New York Post New York Post New York Post front page on November 9. USA Today USA Today USA Today front page on November 9. Miami Herald Miami Herald Miami Herald front page on November 9. The Oregonian oregonion The Oregonian front page on November 9. Dallas Morning News Dallas Morning News Dallas Morning News front page on November 9. San Francisco Chronicle San Francisco Chronicle San Francisco Chronicle front page on November 9. The Baltimore Sun baltimore sun Baltimore Sun front page on November 9. The Los Angeles Times LA Times Los Angeles Times front page on November 9. The Huffington Post The Huffington Post Huffington Post front page on November 9.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.