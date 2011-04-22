Conservative Publication Happy To Be Used By Donald Trump

Photo: Illustration by Business Insider

Is Donald Trump using Newsmax to get his message out?Yes, of course he is.



But that should not be surprising. Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy — never one to miss an opportunity to demonstrate the importance of his publication — encourages the behaviour.

“Trump realises the great potential of Newsmax and has been using it very adroitly,” he said. “We’re well aware he’s using it, happy he’s using it”

Ruddy, however, denies that any money is changing hands in exchange for coverage.

“He did ask if he could change the name of the place to ‘Trumpmax’ I said no,” joked Ruddy. “To us it’s just a great news story in a very boring Republican Primary right now.”

Basically, potential candidate and outlet are using each other in an old fashioned reciprocal relationship.

“We are the platform for any Republican candidate that wants to articulate a vision to the American people and the Republican Party, and Trump is articulating a vision and idea and he’s catching fire,” Ruddy said. “He is offering some views that people aren’t hearing. When people say they want Donald Trump, they are saying they want something different, and that means it could be something different three months down the road. But right now he’s touching a nerve.”

