Trump fires off blistering pair of tweets at New York Times for its coverage of the 'Trump phenomena'

Mark Wilson/Getty Images President-elect Donald Trump addresses the crowd at his election night party in New York.

President-elect Donald Trump isn’t letting his criticism of major media institutions abate in the wake of his victory.

On Sunday, the real-estate mogul fired off a series of tweets slamming the New York Times for its coverage of Trump’s supporters, mocking an open-letter publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. and executive editor Dean Baquet addressed to readers questioning whether the Times underestimated Trump’s support.

“Wow, the @nytimes is losing thousands of subscribers because of their very poor and highly inaccurate coverage of the ‘Trump phenomena,'” Trump wrote.

The president-elect continued:

The @nytimes sent a letter to their subscribers apologizing for their BAD coverage of me. I wonder if it will change – doubt it?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2016

On Friday, Sulzberger and Baquet recommitted to covering Trump and the movement behind his upset victory extensively, yet reflected on where the paper may have missed key signs hinting that he may win.

“After such an erratic and unpredictable election there are inevitable questions: Did Donald Trump’s sheer unconventionality lead us and other news outlets to underestimate his support among American voters? What forces and strains in America drove this divisive election and outcome? Most important, how will a president who remains a largely enigmatic figure actually govern when he takes office?” they wrote.

For his part, Trump has appeared to remain committed to his primary and general election strategy of aggressively pillorying media institutions that he believes do not give him fair or positive coverage.

Sunday’s tweet came days after the real-estate magnate criticised media institutions for supposedly inciting protests against Trump in major American cities. Trump later appeared to walk back his criticism of the protesters, but did not address his baseless claim that the media was inciting protests.

