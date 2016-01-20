Donald Trump attacks 'failing' New York Times for implying that he called Howard Stern a 'loser'

Real-estate magnate Donald Trump appeared furious Tuesday morning that The New York Times would imply that he doesn’t have great relationship with shock-jock radio host Howard Stern.

In a Sunday opinion column, The Times’ Frank Bruni wrote about how much Trump’s brand is tied to the concept of winning.

Bruni also reflected on what it would do to Trump if he lost Iowa, the first state to weigh in on the Republican presidential primary.

The columnist noted that Trump frequently calls people “losers.” Bruni cited singer Cher, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, commentator Ana Navarro, HBO host Bill Maher, GOP consultant Karl Rove, and Stern.

But Trump insisted he would never call Stern a loser. The Republican front-runner lashed out at Bruni for the “disgusting,” supposedly fabricated notion that he would insult Stern, whom he called his friend. Trump also criticised the “failing” Times for allowing the claim to be printed:

Dope Frank Bruni said I called many people, including Karl Rove, losers-true! I never called my friend @HowardStern a loser- he’s a winner!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2016

Really disgusting that the failing New York Times allows dishonest writers to totally fabricate stories.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2016

It turned out that The Times was actually was referencing Howard K. Stern, the former boyfriend of the late model Anna Nicole Smith, without making it clear which Stern had been insulted. Trump reportedly called the less famous Stern a “total loser.”

Bruni tweeted the correction after Trump’s attack:

You got me, @realDonaldTrump. Wrong Howard Stern. You “loser”-dissed a LAWYER by that name. Apologies from this dope.

— Frank Bruni (@FrankBruni) January 19, 2016

And apologies to @HowardStern as well.

— Frank Bruni (@FrankBruni) January 19, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.