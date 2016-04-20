A noticeably different Donald Trump showed up to celebrate his big New York victory

There was no “Lyin’ Ted.” No “Crooked Hillary.” No steak.

An apparently subdued Donald Trump delivered a raucous victory speech at New York City’s Trump Tower after winning the state’s Republican primary.

When referring to his chief rival, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Trump ditched his favoured moniker — “Lyin’ Ted” — instead calling him “Senator Cruz.”

Many political observers noted the switch.

During his speech, Trump took shots at Cruz — but refrained from his typical insults.

“Sen. Cruz is just about mathematically eliminated,” Trump said. “And we’ve won another state.”

Trump didn’t entirely abandon his signature rhetoric — he repeated many of his usual talking points on veterans, illegal immigration, and making America great again — but he still appeared significantly restrained.

Trump is the clear frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination and is ahead of his rivals in the delegate count. But it’s still possible that he may face a contested convention this summer. A Republican candidate needs to win 1,237 delegates through state contests to lock down the party’s nomination, and right now it’s uncertain whether Trump will have that number by July.

If Trump faces a contested convention, in which many delegates who would be bound to Trump on the first ballot could switch their vote to another candidate on subsequent ballots, it would help for him to have the support of establishment officials in his party.

With this and the delegate race in mind, Trump has shifted the focus of his campaign. He has brought in veteran operatives to help run his delegate strategy and effectively demoted his controversial campaign manager into a less-prominent role, according to reports.

Trump took home a huge win over his rivals in New York, garnering 62.4% of the vote with half of precincts reporting.

