POLL: Donald Trump has the support of only half of New York Republicans

A New York poll released Monday by Sienna College found Donald Trump with only 55% of support among his fellow Republicans in a head-to-head match against Hillary Clinton.

The poll showed Clinton, a former senator representing the state, with a 30-point lead over Trump, a lifelong New Yorker.

Trump’s made mention a number of times along the campaign trail that he would win New York in November.

“You know, no Republican other than me will campaign in New York,” he said during an April rally in Indiana. “They won’t campaign … They assume that is lost. If somebody ever won New York, it totally, with the Electoral College, it totally changes the map. I think we will win New York. I really do.”

The last time New York voted for a Republican candidate was in 1984 when former President Ronald Reagan carried 49 states.

“Despite Trump’s claims to carry New York, the Empire State seems firmly planted on the blue side of the map, as Clinton holds a commanding 30-point lead in a head-to-head matchup and a similarly strong 25-point, two-to-one lead in a four-way matchup,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said. “New Yorkers have voted Democratic in the last seven presidential elections and there does not appear to be a real threat to end that streak.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.