Wilpons Ask Donald Trump If He'd Like To Buy A Minority Share Of The Mets

The Wilpons are determined to find a buyer for part of the Mets to provide financial aid for their settlement in the Bernard Madoff Ponzi scheme lawsuit and it looks like every rich person in the country is going to be mentioned at some point or another.



Fred Wilpon reportedly reached out to Donald Trump to gauge his interest, but Trump said that he’d be interested in buying the whole team, not a minority share.

While Trump would be an intriguing owner, Hardball Talk outlines the reasons Trump would never be cleared by MLB, first and foremost among them that Trump owns casinos.

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.