TRUMP: 'Once again someone we were told is OK turns out to be a terrorist' who wants to 'destroy' us

Donald Trump turned to Twitter on Monday to respond to news of authorities capturing a man wanted in connection to the bombings in New York and New Jersey over the weekend.

“Once again someone we were told is OK turns out to be a terrorist who wants to destroy our country & its people — how did he get thru system?” Trump posted after praising police for capturing the suspect.

“Without them, we don’t have a country!” he wrote.

The man, 28-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahami, was born in Afghanistan and is a naturalized US citizen, according to the FBI. He was not on any US terror watchlist, officials said. The attacks left roughly 30 injured but did not kill anyone.

Trump has called for indefinitely barring all Muslims from entering the country. Although he has shifted his position slightly in recent months, he is still calling for a suspension on immigration from a number of countries with large Muslim populations.

The Republican nominee later posted that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s “weakness” while serving as secretary of state “emboldened terrorists all over the world.”

Clinton said earlier in the day that statements made by Trump have been used by terror organisations to boost recruitment.

“They are hoping and praying that Hillary Clinton becomes President — so that they can continue their savagery and murder,” he wrote in a longer Facebook post.

