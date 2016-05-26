Trump blasts New Mexico protesters as 'thugs' after demonstrations turn violent

Donald Trump referred to protesters outside his rally in New Mexico as “thugs” and “criminals” Wednesday, after demonstrations turned violent the night before.

“The protesters in New Mexico were thugs who were flying the Mexican flag,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. “The rally inside was big and beautiful, but outside, criminals!”

The protests outside the Albuquerque Convention Center on Tuesday night became violent as demonstrators threw burning “Make America Great Again” T-shirts at police officers and overturned barricades, The Associated Press reported.

They held up banners that read, “Trump is Fascist,” and, “We’ve heard enough.”

Protesters also reportedly entered the convention center, and the AP reported that Trump was repeatedly interrupted by shouting and scuffles, with security officers trying to remove offenders from the rally. Thousands of Trump supporters attended the rally, according to the AP.

At the rally, Trump mocked protesters by telling them to “Go home to mummy.” At one point, he asked, “How old is this kid?” He responded to his own question by saying, “Still wearing diapers.”

Police in riot gear attempted to tame the protests.

