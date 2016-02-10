'We're going to build a wall': Donald Trump declares victory in New Hampshire

Real-estate tycoon Donald Trump declared victory Tuesday night after crushing his rivals in the New Hampshire primary.

“We are going to make America great again!” Trump proclaimed to begin his speech.

The Republican candidate thanked his family, campaign staff, GOP rivals, and the people of New Hampshire.

“I love the people. And I said I actually think that they like me a lot!” Trump said of the locals.

“I have so many friends up here and they are special, special people,” he added. “So New Hampshire: I want to thank you. We love you. We’re going to be back a lot. We’re not going to forget you.”

After that introduction, Trump returned to a number of lines that closely resembled the stump speech he sometimes gives multiple times a day.

“We’re going to beat China, Japan. We’re going to beat Mexico with trade. We’re going to beat all of these countries that are taking so much of our money away from us on a daily basis. It’s not going to happen anymore,” he said.

“We have political hacks negotiating our deals for billions and billions and billions of dollars. Not going to happen anymore,” he added.

Trump hit a number of his favourite topics, including the “phony” unemployment rate touted by the US government, undermining Common Core, repealing Obamacare, protecting veterans, making the military strong, and — of course — halting illegal immigration.

“We’re going to build a wall. It’s going to be built. It’s not even — believe it or not — it’s not even a difficult thing to do,” he said.

In another classic Trump line, the real-estate mogul declared: “I am going to be the greatest jobs president that God ever created. Remember that.”

