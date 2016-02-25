TRUMP: 'We're looking very, very strong'

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Wednesday morning that he expected to have another string of victories next week.

“Well, I hope so. We certainly have an advantage,” Trump said on “Good Morning America” when asked about Drudge Report’s prediction that he’d be the GOP nominee.

Trump just won a dominating victory Tuesday night in the Nevada caucuses, with his total approaching 50% despite two other strong candidates.

But Trump demurred when asked by ABC host George Stephanopoulos about his potential vice-presidential pick.

“We’re still not over the line, as well as I’m doing,” he said.

Trump proceeded to list a number of the upcoming states in which he expected to do well, including the “SEC Primary,” or the Southern states voting next Tuesday. Trump also cited the home states of his primary rivals who are elected officials: Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

He said:

I think we’re going to do fantastic in the SEC. I think that’s going to be amazing, what you’re looking at. And you look at some states, where already I’m very close in Texas, and you know you have a senator from Texas. I’m leading — and this … will be the following week — but Florida is looking fantastically. Ohio is looking great.

“You look at the different numbers in the different states,” he added. “We just got numbers in on Georgia; we’re doing fantastically well. Arkansas. So we’re looking very, very strong.”

NOW WATCH: This botched intro was the most entertaining moment of the GOP debate



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.