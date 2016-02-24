'Winning, winning, winning!' Donald Trump boasts about winning Hispanic vote in triumphant victory speech

Republican frontrunner Donald Trump blew out the rest of the remaining GOP field in Tuesday’s Nevada caucuses.

And he followed up his third-consecutive win with a triumphant speech in which he boasted about his finish and about what he perceived as his chance to soon wrap up the Republican presidential nomination.

“Of course, if you listened to the pundits, we weren’t expected to win too much. And now we’re winning, winning, winning the country,” he said in his victory speech to supporters. “And soon, the country is going to start winning, winning, winning!”

Trump held a 23-point lead over second-place Marco Rubio, a Florida senator, with roughly 17% of precincts reporting, according to NBC News. Those numbers were as of 10:45 p.m. PST.

He also won among Hispanic voters, edging out Rubio by 17 points, according to entrance polls. Trump, who frequently predicted last year that he would “win the Latino vote,” boasted about the result.

“And you know what I’m really happy about? No. 1 with Hispanics,” he said. “I’m really happy about that.”

Trump has made illegal immigration — specifically building a wall along the US-Mexico border and the deportation of the approximately 11 million immigrants living in the country unlawfully — a focal point of his campaign. In announcing his candidacy last summer, Trump said Mexico wasn’t “sending their best” across the border.

“They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists,” he said in June. “And some, I assume, are good people.”

Trump’s win in Nevada was his third in a row after victories in New Hampshire and South Carolina. Each Republican who won in both New Hampshire and South Carolina has gone on to become the eventual GOP nominee.

He predicted he might not have long to go before he essentially clinched the nomination.

“It’s going to be an amazing two months,” he said. “We might not even need the two months, to be honest.”

“Now we’re going to get greedy for the United States, we’re going to grab and grab and grab,” he later added. “We’re going to bring in so much money and so much everything.”

In addition to winning the Hispanic vote, per the precincts that had already reported, Trump said he won with both young and old voters, as well as those who were “highly educated” and “poorly educated.”

Said Trump: “I love the poorly educated.”

