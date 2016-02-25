How Donald Trump racked up another dominating victory

Donald Trump won again. By a lot — again.

As soon as the Republican presidential caucuses closed in Nevada on Tuesday evening, almost every major news outlet projected a Trump victory, his third of the four nominating contests thus far.

Though candidates like Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio have attempted to carve out voting “lanes” in the Republican presidential primary, entrance and exit polling Tuesday night showed Trump winning by massive margins among almost every major demographic within the Republican electorate.

The surveys delivered a clear theme: Trump’s dominance of every major category of voter.

He won across the board with Republican primary voters, easily winning young and old voters, voters of both genders, and winning big with voters who identified as “moderate” as well as those who identified as conservative.

Here are some of the notable results, according to the entrance and exit polls:

Trump’s support wasn’t gender-biased. NBC’s exit polls showed Trump closing in on majorities with male and female caucus-goers, a fairly impressive feat in a field split among five major candidates. Trump was slightly less popular among female voters.

Trump dominated with older caucus-goers. Though he lost voters under the age of 29, the mogul's biggest supporters were older: A slim majority of all Republican voters over 65 supported Trump.

Trump was more popular with less-educated caucus-goers, but performed well with more highly educated voters, too. According to Associated Press results, he appeared strong both in counties with less-educated and more-educated caucus-goers. This mirrored the exit-poll data, which found him garnering a majority support among caucus-goers with a high school degree or less, but also won among those with college degrees.

Trump won with self-identified Republicans and self-identified independents. He captured 47% support in both groups.

Trump won among conservatives, but did best among self-identified "moderates." Self-identified "very conservative" voters split fairly evenly for Trump and Cruz, but a majority of caucus-goers who considered themselves "somewhat conservative" or "moderate" broke for Trump.

Trump won across issue-groups. His lead over Rubio was fairly negligible for voters who believe terrorism is the No. 1 issue facing the US, but Trump won the support of voters concerned about issues like the economy, jobs, and immigration.

People really believe Trump "tells it like it is." Trump won 86% of the one-fifth of Republican respondents who reported that having a candidate who "tells it like it is" was the most important factor dictating their vote.

Trump may have even performed well with Latino caucus-goers. Of the Latino Republican caucus-goers who responded to the exit poll, 45% of respondents said they supported Trump, compared to the 28% who supported Rubio and the 18% who supported Cruz.

Experts, however, tend to be sceptical of entrance and exit polls, particularly when it comes to measuring minority-voter groups. As The New York Times has reported, precincts for entrance and exit polls are selected at random, which tend to incorrectly represent minority voters.

